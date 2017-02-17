Print Story
Forces conduct search in Mohmand Agency
February 17, 2017
Peshawar
GHALLANAI: The security forces on Thursday conducted search operations amid curfew as the atmosphere remained gloomy on the second day of the suicide attacks at the main entrance to the office of political agent in Mohmand Agency.
The security forces conducted search operations amid partial curfew in parts of the tribal region while big and small markets and educational institutions in Ghallanai remained closed. The attendance at the government offices in Ghallanai, the administrative headquarters of Mohmand Agency, also remained thin.
The political administration had imposed a partial curfew in the aftermath of the suicide attacks but the busy Bajaur-Peshawar highway and roads in other parts of the agency remained opened to traffic.