ISLAMABAD: Major General Asim has been appointed as DG Military Intelligence vice Major General Nadim Zaki Manjj.

The post is viewed as a crucial assignment and has added significance in the backdrop of current developments across the frontiers.Gen. Nadim Manjj has been posted as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Quetta, to replace Major General Abdul Latif Khan. Major General Azhar Abbas, who previously served as PS to former army Chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif, has assumed as GOC Murree.

Well-placed sources told The News on Sunday that the new DGMI Major General Asim had vast experience of field assignments. He was previously serving in Gilgit-Baltisitan (GB). Further reshuffle of two-star generals will take place in a couple of days as Major General Shahid Nazir and other recently promoted Major Generals will get new assignments later this month. Majr General Shahid is currently posted to the Bahawalpur Corps.

