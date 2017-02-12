MIRANSHAH: After the repatriation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and restoration of peace in North Waziristan Agency (NWA) the political administration and Pakistan Army keep reminding that they are waging jihad against illiteracy and corruption.

The army has introduced the slogan ‘Every Child in School’ while the political administration has coined the phrase ‘Every Teacher in School,’ said a tribal elder, Malik Aqil Zaman.

Malik Aqil Zaman, who is also known as Pir Sahib and has donated land for the construction of a girls’ school, said they could face every challenge by educating their children.

Political Agent of North Waziristan Kamran Afridi said the political administration was striving to provide the right atmosphere for education. He said the schools were open but unfortunately the teachers were not coming for duty. “We have stopped salaries of teachers who are not performing duty,” he said.

A government official said that a representative of the Tehsildar visited schools to give salaries to the teachers and those who were absent didn’t get paid. “This practice has frustrated many teachers, who are now mulling to take retirement,” said Assistant Education Officer Fida Khan Wazir.

He said 50 percent teachers would get retirement if this practice continued.

“The monitoring of teachers is a positive step and is bringing good results,” he said. “There are highly educated local youth who can easily replace these teachers and they will have a chance to serve their people,” he added.

