Peace talks

This refers to the news report, ‘Pakistan, India talks’ resumption likely’ (Feb 7). However, on its own, the resumption of talks is unlikely to solve problems. What is in fact needed is for the two neighbours to realise that the state of continued escalation and confrontation is in no one’s interest and that peaceful coexistence is definitely the best option.

With that firmly in mind, both have to realise that the international community has lost interest in the Kashmir issue and neither of the two neighbours can deprive the other of the part of Kashmir held by it. A visible improvement could come with something like the initiative started in the Musharraf regime which had made the life lot easier for Kashmiris on both sides of the border. And for a start, India must stop state oppression in IHK and Pakistan needs to stop needless sloganeering which helps no one, not even Kashmiris, and only makes things worse for them.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

