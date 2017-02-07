ISLAMABAD: Two interesting developments in the subcontinent over the weekend have raised hope of an early rapprochement between Pakistan and India, and a resumption of their stalled dialogue. One relates to the possible appointment of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit as foreign secretary. The second was the meeting Basit’s Indian counterpart, Gautam Bambawale, had with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

