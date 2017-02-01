Three sisters from Karak family pledge to serve country

NOWSHERA: Twenty-four recruits, including 11 women, completed the bomb disposal training at the Police School of Explosive Handling here on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly Rashida Riffat was the chief guest on the occasion. Twenty-four cops from the Elite Force, including 11 female commandos, underwent training. School Director Niaz Muhammad Yousafzai briefed the participants about the performance of the school.

He said that 1,607 cops, including 12 females, had been trained at the school so far. Rafia Qaseem was the first woman cop trained at the school while three sisters Parveen Gul, Rukhsana and Samina completed the training on Tuesday. The other female cops who completed the training were from Nowshera, Abbottabad, Hangu, Charsadda, Mardan, Buner and Bannu.

Chief Instructor Shafiq Khattak in his speech said the Elite Force was on the frontline of the war on terror. He said that lady cops were enrolled for the course on the directives of the Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani.

Speaking at the passing out parade, chief guest Rashida Riffat said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and BDU's sacrifices for protecting the citizens would be remembered in golden words. She laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhada of the BDU.

Talking to The News, after passing out, the three sisters Pari Gul, Rukhsana and Samina said that they were provided training in light and heavy weaponry besides bomb disposal training. The three lady are from a very poor family of the Karak district.

They told this correspondent that their father, Nooran Shah, had been physically challenged by birth. Pari Gul said she had eight sisters and one brother. "My father equipped all of us with proper education and reared us well despite his poor financial condition.

“I got attracted to the police force when I would see cops in mobile vans in my village. I did not know that one day I will become part of the police force," added Pari Gul, who is the eldest among the three sisters who have joined the police force. Recalling her passion for joining the police force, she visited the Karak Police Line thrice. She said her younger sister, Samina, was lucky to make it to the force in the first attempt while she and her another sister Rukhsana were selected later at Hangu. All the three sister cops pledged to work with devotion.

