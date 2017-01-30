KARACHI: Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School, adopted by Shehzad Roy's organization Zindagi Trust, won Karachi United School Championship 2017, beating Lyceum 2-1 in the finals this weekend.

Sixteen of Karachi's top private schools, including Cedar College, Karachi Grammar School and Nixor College fielded teams in the tournament. The win completed a dream run for the SMB Fatima Jinnah Government School team, the only government school starring in the competition. Earlier Saturday, they beat Karachi Grammar School in the semis.

They also won two additional trophies, with 10th grade Roshana Jalal bagging the Most Valued Player award and coach Fatima Kiran winning the trophy for Best Coach in recognition of her impressive mentorship, passion and tireless efforts for the team.

SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School is managed by Zindagi Trust under their School Reform project. One of the project's core features is a strong sports program aimed at introducing students to different sports to help find and hone their talents and interests and develop them into well-rounded citizens.

0



0







Zindagi Trust’s school wins championship was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182756-Zindagi-Trusts-school-wins-championship/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Zindagi Trust’s school wins championship" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182756-Zindagi-Trusts-school-wins-championship.