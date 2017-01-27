LAHORE

With the start of rainy season, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have started adopting extraordinary preventive measures to avoid rain-related incidents and accidents.

While driving in drizzling conditions we can avoid many untoward incidents and accidents by adopting road safety measure, said DIG Motorway Police Mirza Faran Baig while chairing a meeting regarding the preventive measures in showery weather on Thursday.

The DIG said during the rain drive slowly so that vehicle will be in your control in case of any emergency break. “Allow more distance between vehicles. Increase your count distance by 5 seconds instead of the normal 2 seconds behind another vehicle.

During the rain drive slowly so that vehicle will be in your control in case of any emergency break. Drivers are requested to please check and maintain their vehicle's wipers,” he said.

DIG Mirza Faran Baig said: “Use caution at all times. The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary. Use driving lights, caution at all times on low beam while in driving.

The moisture in the air may continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary. Ensure your vehicle fit condition before come your vehicle on road.

Motorcycle riders are requested to wear safety helmets, slow their speeds, maintain their tires air level low to prevent their bikes from sleeping. Motorcycle drivers avoid the road side where rainy water is accumulate in deep level due to which their bike can be switched off or may be caused any accident,” he added.

