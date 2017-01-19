LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought details of programmes of television channels on Panama Leaks issue on a petition seeking a bar on such programmes as the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The petitioner through his counsel Barrister Hussnain Ali submitted that Panama Leaks issue is of great importance due to alleged involvement of public money.

The Apex Court was hearing it while the whole nation was looking at the fate of the matter; being sub judice matter, nobody could discuss it until it was decided by the court, said the petitioner.

He said all television channels had been airing programmes on it which for being sub judice matter could not be discussed on public forum. Such programmes by TV channels on Panama Leaks case were violation of code of conduct set by Pemra, he said.

