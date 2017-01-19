Libraries in the country

The presence of well-equipped libraries is essential in a civilised nation. A library has an extensive collection of books on almost every subject. Therefore, it is a place where one can sit for hours and read books on different topics. In Larkana, there is only one library. A museum and a picture gallery are also built on the library’s premises. However, both of them are closed for the general public.

A large number of students visit the library on a daily basis, but the library doesn’t have enough space to accommodate all these students. In this context, a construction plan should be approved for building reading halls. Since the museum and gallery of the library is kept closed, the government should also consider using the space for building a reading hall.

Suhail Ahmed

Larkana

The decision of the Punjab government to establish 151 digital, smart libraries across the province at an estimated cost of Rs940 million is commendable. This will help promote the habit of reading among the people.

Reading is important because it not only introduces us to new things and improves our understanding but also boosts our imagination and creativity. The decision by the government will facilitate students. It is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts to introduce more such initiatives which will ultimately help educate the masses and increase the literacy rate in the province.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

