SWABI: The 11th death anniversary of Assistant Superintendent of Police Salman Ayaz, was observed here on Tuesday.

Brigadier (R) Ayaz Khan, father of Salman Ayaz, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Ijaz Ahmed, District Police Officer Swabi Sohaib Ashraf, relatives, friends and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

The speakers paid rich tributes to the slain cop for his brave and courageous role during his short service career.

They said that ASP Salman Ayaz was a role model for officials and jawans of police department and would be remembered forever. Later, fateha khwani was held for Salman Ayaz and a floral wreath was laid on his grave.

