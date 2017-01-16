KHAR: The activists of Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday staged rally to demand merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Led by ANP Bajaur Agency president Attaullah Khan and office-bearers, the activists chanted slogans against the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and in favour of reforms in tribal region.

The protesters said that FCR was the cause of all ills in Fata.

They demanded merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that merger was the only solution of brining the situation to normalcy.

They also criticised the government for not showing sincerity in abolishing FCR. They also criticised the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief for opposing merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

