KARACHI: New year, new adventures. Emirates is making it even more attractive for globalistas travelling from Pakistan to say “hello” to new destinations and experiences in 2017 with its offer of special fares to a wide range of cities across six continents, a statement said on Friday.

The sale, commenced on January 10 and conclude on January 30, 2017, is valid for travel between January 13 to November 30, 2017 for Economy Class passengers and January 17 to November 30, 2017 for Business Class passengers.

All inclusive Economy Class fares start at Rs24,300 to destinations in the Middle East, at Rs43,750 to the Far East, Rs49,950 to Europe, and Rs72,600 to North America., it added.

Business Class fares start from Rs76,700 to the Middle East, Rs99,250 to Far East, Rs168,850 to Europe and Rs238,100 to North America. Emirates flies to 154 cities in 83 countries. New destinations added to its network in 2016 included Cebu, Clark, Yinchuan, Zhengzhou, Yangon, Hanoi and Fort Lauderdale.

