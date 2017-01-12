Mahin shocks top seed Sara in tennis semi-final

KARACHI: Young Mahin Aftab shocked top seed Sara Mansoor to qualify for final of Bank Al-Falah Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tournament 2017 at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Mahin, who lost the first set after a tough fight, won the next two sets.

She will play Sarah Mahboob in the final who is another experienced campaigner, having bagged several titles.

Sarah outclassed Meheq Khokhar in the other semi-final.

Pairing with Meheq, Sara Mansoor reached the final of ladies doubles as they beat Khunsha Babar and Shimza Tahir.

They will face Sarah Mahboob and Mahin in the final. Sarah and Mahin won their semi-final match against Esha Jawad and Nida Akram.

Esha had to work hard to overcome resistance of Shimza Tahir in the third quarter-final of Girls Juniors U18.

