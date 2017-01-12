PU to adopt latest exam management system: VC

LAHORE

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that the university would adopt the latest examination management system according to the needs of modern age.

He said this during his visit to the Department of Examinations.

Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir Dr Shahid Munir briefed the VC on strategic vision of the Examinations Department. Dr Zafar Mueen assured that the hardware and all financial support would be provided for the Punjab University Examination Management Information System (PUEMIS) .

Dr Zafar Mueen shared his vision to transform the cramming-based exam system into conceptual and knowledge-based application examination.

He instructed the officials concerned to expedite the paper work of new PC-I for the construction of new state-of-the-art examination halls, university auditoriums and allied services.

The VC showed his keen interest in finalising the PC-I within a month so that it could be presented before the CDWP in HEC to be added in the budget of fiscal year 2017-18. During his visit, the VC especially focused on the timely and rational payments to the staff, quality of work and cleanliness of the offices and public places. He said that good environment resulted in more enthusiasm and productivity.

The VC said that a modern and efficient examination system that could satisfy the needs of students was his priority and he would keep on patronising the examination department to raise the university standard. Earlier, Prof Dr Shahid Munir briefed the VC that the PUEMIS would have salient features, enabling the candidates to submit their admission forms, rechecking forms, subject or centre change form, degree forms and degree verification forms thorough online access. Moreover, he said, in the new system, a reliable and secure award management mechanism would ensure in time and error-free result preparation. New system will be flexible enough to accommodate all existing and future examinations. Moreover, colleges will be able to submit their affiliation requests through online access. All affiliated institutions will also be provided with the secure logins on website.

The system will automatically print the due fee and candidate’s particulars as per schedule notified by the university. Candidates will be able to print out their roll number slips and centre information from the website. Same can also be obtained by sending SMS on university’s unique number. The system will help in management of centre material, including questions papers and answer sheets, according to already entered data through admission forms.

In the new system, all the data of supervisory staff will be entered against their valid CNIC numbers to develop a pool of staff for appointment in various examinations based on their qualifications. The system will update the performance analysis of the staff duty history. The supervisory staff will also be given web interface to check their place of appointment for duty. Same can be retrieved through SMS using the university unique number.

In the same way, a pool of examiners will also be built to assist various bodies of the university. This information will also be communicated through SMS. Candidate will be able to apply for degree issuance and degree verification through both conventional and online methods.

