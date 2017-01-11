KARACHI: Members of the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan track-II dialogue on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, which took the lives of dozens of people. Security experts, parliamentarians and civil society members joined the media and business representatives from Pakistan and Afghanistan, who have been involved in discussion in Karachi over the past three days, to explore options to reduce mistrust between the two countries. “We are shocked at the terrorist attack in Kabul, which underlines the need for anti-terror cooperation by all countries, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan, which are the victim of terrorism,” members of the dialogue said in a statement. Tolo TV quoted officials as saying casualty toll from twin blasts against parliament staff reached 27 while 70 were wounded. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

“It is a sad news as the attack causes so many deaths and many more were injured,” the PPP MNA Shazia Marri said. She conveyed sympathies to the government and the people of Afghanistan on the tragedy.

The former IB chief Dr Shoaib Suddle also condemned the attack and said this attack highlighted the challenges Afghanistan still faces. Former Pakistani ambassadors Qazi Humayun and Mian Sanaullah conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

