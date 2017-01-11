Newlywed girl commits suicide

LAHORE

A newly-married girl committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday.

The girl, Sohnia, was married to Irshad, a resident of Nadim Park, Shadbagh, some months back. On the day of the incident, she took poisonous pills, as a result of which, her condition went critical. She was taken to hospital where she expired. Police have removed the body to morgue and started looking into the case.

Youth dies: A 20-year-old youth was run over and killed by a speeding tractor -trolley in the Manga Mandi area on Tuesday.

Victim Zain and his friend Nawaz were on their way on a bike when another bike coming from opposite direction dashed into their vehicle. As a result, Zain and Nawaz fell on the road. Meanwhile, they were run over and injured by a recklessly-driven tractor-trolley.They were removed to hospital where Zain was pronounced dead.

Protest: Residents of Nishtar Colony staged a protest demonstration at 7 Club Road on Tuesday against the influential people of the area who had allegedly severely tortured a man.

According to the protesters, Mian Munawar, a brother of an MNA and his accomplice Ch Ramazan severely tortured a man, Asif, over a monetary issue. The protesters chanted slogans against the accused and Punjab police. They demanded of the authorities concerned to take immediate action against those involved in the torture.

Donation: A petroleum company donated 832 litres Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) for chemical firefighting on modern lines.

The chief executive officer of the company, Oliver Sabrie, along with another officer, Hassan Nasrullah, handed over the AFFF to Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer during a ceremony held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters at Thokar Niaz Baig on Tuesday. They also agreed upon to bring technical experts from abroad and to assist Rescue 1122 for establishing a modern hig-rise building related to health and safety.

Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his gratitude for their contribution to the noble cause of serving humanity. He said that Fire Service of Rescue 1122 had responded to over 87,000 fire incidents in Punjab while saving the loss worth over Rs 200 billion since its inception in 2007.

Addressing Oliver Sabrie, the Rescue Punjab DG said Oliver Sheldon was the person who first floated the idea of corporate social responsibility in 1923. He asked them to join hands with Rescue 1122 in other sectors, including training of rescuers, emergency management and fire fighting.

Olivier Sabrie said that contribution to community development, environment, disaster relief, road safety and access to energy were a few focused areas of his company's corporate social responsibility strategy.

Road safety: National Highways and Motorway Police, M2, South, set up a road safety camp on Tuesday.

Motorway police distributed gifts and pamphlets pertaining to traffic laws among the road users.

0



0







Newlywed girl commits suicide was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178296-Newlywed-girl-commits-suicide/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Newlywed girl commits suicide" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178296-Newlywed-girl-commits-suicide.