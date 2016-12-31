LAHORE

Year 2016 has left many deep scars on the showbiz world and society due to the highly tragic and untimely deaths of many iconic personalities of the country.

Year 2016 took many precious lives that played a great role in the progress of the world. Their contribution would be remembered forever. One of the young iconic artists, Amjad Sabri, was murdered in brought daylight in Karachi on June 22, 2016. He was one of the last representatives of the centuries old genre of Qawali and a famous sufi singer and belonged to a world renowned family of Qawals

Qandeel Baloch, a social media star, was killed in the name of honor by her family on July 15. After her death, the Punjab Assembly passed the Protection of Women against Violence Bill. Her whole family intrigued in her murder but only her brother was taken into police custody.

A stage actress, Qismat Baig, was killed on November 24 in Lahore. She was murdered allegedly by Rana Muzamil who promotes stage shows. According to the killer he wanted to teach her a lesson. Shamim Ara, a superstar and one of the most celebrated film artistes of the past , died of brain hemorrhage in London. In the world of literature, Pakistan lost Intizar Hussain, the greatest living legend in the literary world. We lost Abdul Sattar Edhi in this year, who was an internationally famous philanthropist of Pakistan. He died on July 8, at a hospital in Karachi due to chronic disease. He had devoted his life to the poor. His services for humanity would be remembered forever. He was known as an "Angel of Mercy'. He was head of the Edhi Foundation which is fully devoted to the poor and needy. Tens of thousands people offered his funeral prayers.

Junaid Jamshaid, a former pop singer turned Naat Khawan and religious entity, died in a plan crash on December 7. His body among was 47 people was identified after a DNA test.

Shahlyla Baloch., Pakistan women's football team striker, died in a car accident on October 13. She played football for the national women team. Nisha Malik was a film actress who had entered the film industry eight month before her death. She died mysteriously . Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Despite being a calm and relatively peaceful year in the terms of security and development, the outgoing year 2016 left a great sense of remorse and a big void in the socio-cultural sphere. However, the whole nation is praying and hoping for a prosperous, peaceful and gleeful year which is just knocking on our doors.

