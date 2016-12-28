Islamabad

National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a record number of books during current year under its plan to compile 1,000 standard books.

An official of NBF told APP that under plan NBF would publish more than 1,000 quality books for promotion of book reading culture in the country.

He said that the Foundation is playing a vital role in dissemination of knowledge and creating interest of reading books among people for last many years. NBF Managing Director Prof Dr Inam ul Haq Javeid made a comprehensive plan to re develop textbooks with attractive layout design and technique of taxonomy.

NBF has been working on comprehensive project of Peace Revolution through book by publishing one thousand useful informative and affordable priced books. It has also published many editions of favourite books of readers due to their demand in the market.

The sale of books being in progress at various cities including Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Hyderabad, Multan and other cities to promote the book reading culture in the country. The members of readers club and registered members of NBF are enjoying 55% discounts on buying books. According to NBF the book lovers are taking keen interest in buying books on affordable prices.

