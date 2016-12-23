PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has approved renaming of the newly-constructed DHQ Teaching Hospital, Nowshera, as Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in recognition of the late Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Qazi Hussain Ahmad.

