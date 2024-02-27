Abiha, Aania win titles in SGA Ladies Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed won top honours in the 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which concluded in a successful manner here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash

Aania comfortably won the gross title in the elite A category (handicap 0-12) with a 54-hole aggregate of 247. Daniah Syed finished as the runner-up in the category with a grand total of 256. Daniah’s sister Abiha won the net title in the A category with an aggregate of 239. Amna Amjad was runner-up with 246.

In category B (handicap 13-24), Nida Arfeen won the gross title with a score of 189. Hareem Tahir was runner up followed by Rukaiya Habib. In the net category, Tabassum Sharif won the title followed by Zeenat Ayesha and Amna Khalid.

In category C (handicaps 25-36), Rawalpindi’s Mina Zainab won the gross title followed by Humera Zeeshan and Shazia Shahid. In the net category, Lahore’s Sobia Wasim was the winner followed by Huma Bilal and Shaheen Warraich.

In the senior women’s category, Nida Huq won the gross title while Jeon Hee Cjoi won in the net category. In the girls Under-14 category, Zorren Fatima won the gross title while Aliza Fawaz won the net contest.

Fawzia Naqvi, former Lady Captain of KGC, was the tournament director. Rukaiya Habib, Lady Captain KGC along with Nida Huq, Lady Captain DHA Golf Club conducted the prize distribution ceremony.

The three-day championship, hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) carried World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Players from all over Pakistan competed in the championship.