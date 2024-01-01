PHF Congress restores elected office bearers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress that met in Lahore Sunday restored national team hockey management, and the selection committee reposing full trust in the federation’s elected office-bearers.

As many as 60 Congress members (out of 96) reposed trust in Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (President), Rana Mujahid (Secretary), and Pervaiz Bandara (treasurer) besides all other elected officials and rejected all the decisions taken by nominated President PHF Tariq Masoori Bugti.

This image shows the logo of PHF. — Facebook/Pakistan Hockey Federation

“Under the FIH and PHF constitution, Congress is the Supreme Authority, having the powers to uphold or reject all decisions on hockey affairs in the country. Almost 64 percent of Congress members reposed trust in elected officebearers. Convening Congress meetings was a must to validate the presence of elected office-bearers. The members voted against all illegal acts that are tantamount to undermining the FIH and PHF constitution,” Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, said.

The Congress has reinstated all the national team coaches, manager Shabaz Ahmad Senior, and the selection committee headed by Asif Bajwa. It also clamped a lifetime ban on former secretary PHF Haider Hussain, Saleem Nazim, Ali Abbas, and Saad Amin for what the Congress members said abrogating and working against the PHF constitution.