Man City sitting pretty during festive fixtures

LONDON: Manchester City will have enjoyed the festive fixtures, with slip-ups from their Premier League title rivals leaving them within touching distance of the top.
The newly crowned Club World Cup winners came out on top against a battling Everton and witnessed defeats for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the latest round of games, with only leaders Liverpool bucking the trend.
AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend´s action.
Manchester City are fourth in the Premier League table but every other side at the top know they are still the team to beat. Pep Guardiola´s men qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds with ease and earlier this month won the Club World Cup to collect their fifth trophy of 2023.
The bad news for the rest is that the champions are just five points off the top with a game in hand and they often find top gear in the new year.
City´s 3-1 win at Everton was just their second victory in seven Premier League matches but they looked devastating in the second half.
Guardiola hailed the “mentality we have in our bones” after his side´s comeback sent an ominous warning to City´s rivals and they look near certainties to beat bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend.
KARACHI: Sakhi Khan Tareen reached the semifinals in the under-17 category at Scottish Junior Squash Open in Scotland...
LAHORE: Sohaib Club on Friday were crowned champions when they defeated National Club 2-0 in their last league game of...
KAMPALA: At just 14 she was the youngest Paralympian at the Tokyo Games.And Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe faces an...
LONDON: Erik ten Hag insists Jim Ratcliffe wants to work with him even though he is yet to speak to the British...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool will be able to maintain their Premier League title charge despite the...
KARACHI: Iqra University organised the opening ceremony of Sports Gala Karachi.More than 800 players and dignitaries...