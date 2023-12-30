Man City sitting pretty during festive fixtures

LONDON: Manchester City will have enjoyed the festive fixtures, with slip-ups from their Premier League title rivals leaving them within touching distance of the top.

The newly crowned Club World Cup winners came out on top against a battling Everton and witnessed defeats for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the latest round of games, with only leaders Liverpool bucking the trend.

Manchester City's Rodri celebrates after scoring the opening goal against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. AFP/File

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend´s action.



Manchester City are fourth in the Premier League table but every other side at the top know they are still the team to beat. Pep Guardiola´s men qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds with ease and earlier this month won the Club World Cup to collect their fifth trophy of 2023.

The bad news for the rest is that the champions are just five points off the top with a game in hand and they often find top gear in the new year.

City´s 3-1 win at Everton was just their second victory in seven Premier League matches but they looked devastating in the second half.

Guardiola hailed the “mentality we have in our bones” after his side´s comeback sent an ominous warning to City´s rivals and they look near certainties to beat bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend.