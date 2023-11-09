SPL to introduce regional talent to world: Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori speaks in London at the Roadshow of SPL.. —Facebook/spl20official

LONDON: The Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Singh Premier League (SPL) is set to highlight the talent and culture of Sindh by introducing the youth from the regions to the global stage as the premier is aimed at bringing Sindh into focus in a unique style.

Tessori was speaking in London at the Roadshow of SPL attended by a large number of British Pakistani community members. The Sindh Governor was accompanied by a delegation of SPL management and franchise owners of the league including Chairman Sindh Premier League Mr. Aslam Malik, CEO SPL Mr. Chaudhry Shahzad Akhtar and President SPL Mr. Arif Malik.

Franchise owners of Sindh Premier League including team Benazirabad owner Mr. Ghulam Hussain Shahid, Hyderabad Bahadurs owner Mr. Jahanzeb Alam, Karachi Gladiators owner Mr. Irfan Wahid, Larkana Challengers owner Mr. Aamir Siddiqui and other representatives of Sukkur Patriots and Khairpur Royals also attended the event. Lord Qurban Hussain and Lord Wajid Khan also attended and spoke at the event.

Tessori said that the SPL will be a world-class cricket league to be held in the middle of December this year in the city of Karachi in the province of Sindh. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the league matches and caretaker premier Anwarul Haq Kakar will attend the closing ceremony.

Kamran Tessori said: “The purpose of Sindh Premier League is to introduce the young cricketers of Sindh to the world level and to provide them with opportunities to play with local and foreign players and also to train them from international cricket academies. I am thankful to the London business community and other dignitaries from other walks of life who participated in the event and expressed their interest in the game of cricket and the underprivileged people of Sindh.”

The Sindh Governor appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to shun those elements who don’t want the progress of Pakistan and are involved in campaigning against Pakistan’s institutions. He thanked the overseas community for investing in Pakistan and appealed for more investment. “No matter whatever passport you have, Pakistan will always be your home and home to your coming generations,” he said.