Persons with weak immune systems at risk of contracting serious infections

Commuters drive amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File

Rawalpindi: The change in weather conditions has made people living with some immunodeficiency disorder or those having weak immune systems more vulnerable to contracting serious infections particularly because of the air quality that is getting poorer.

Health experts say that the majority of immune-compromised people are at risk of contracting mild to moderate respiratory tract infections but few of them may suffer from serious infections and complications including pneumonia and acute bronchitis. Experts say that the chances of incidences of various infections are increased with the change in weather conditions as the environment inside homes and offices becomes more polluted because of poor ventilation systems. A poorly ventilated room with a crowd contains a greater number of organisms causing various infections.

Virus, bacteria, fungi, parasites and a number of other organisms that can cause infections lurk anywhere people have been but it is the body’s defence system, the immunity that fights off these organisms and if a person’s immunity gets weak, he or she becomes more vulnerable to get infection.

Studies reveal that people who are living with weak immunity systems whether because of some congenital or primary disorder with which they have born or due to acquired or secondary disorder, the disorder they got later in life may get infections frequently and may have to stay longer with the infections.

Experts say that immune-compromised people are also at greater risk of complications of the infections and may face life-threatening conditions in certain cases. It is important that in colder months of the year, both the children and adults suffer from cold and upper and lower respiratory tract infections ten times as often as all the other diseases combined mainly because of poor quality of air that is engulfed by dusty clouds, toxic metals and vapours.

It is estimated that about one million people in the United States (3.6 per cent of the population) are immune-comprised while observations reveal that nearly 10 per cent of Pakistan’s population is imuno-compromised including those suffering from chronic diseases including viral hepatitis and diabetes.

It is time for those living with weak immune system to follow precautionary measures to avoid certain infections including respiratory tract infections. Health experts say that patients who have had renal failure, kidney diseases, chronic heart diseases, diabetes or like chronic patients need extra care and should consult with their physicians at the time of change in weather conditions to get proper advice on how to avoid infections.

The geriatric patients, the older persons with impaired overall functions, are also at greater risk of contracting mild to moderate and severe infections in some cases at the time of change in weather conditions and they also need extra care in their diet and medication. Pregnant women also need extra care at the time. According to experts, it is time to make people aware of the fact that in immune-deficient people, the upper RTIs may lead to pneumonia and acute bronchitis heading to respiratory failure and even death in certain cases.