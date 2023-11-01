Taimur Jhagra appears before NAB’s probe team

Former provincial health minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra can be seen in this image released on March 5, 2023. — Facebook/Taimur Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Former provincial health minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday appeared before a combined investigation team after he was sent a call up notice by the National Accountability Bureau.

“I have appeared before the NAB investigation team this morning according to my commitment. I have told them I will continue to assist in whatever capacity they need," said Jhagra.

Earlier he had said that he was very happy to assist and appear before NAB.

“If accountability procedures are done right, we have a public duty to assist. It is important to understand that the stick of accountability must not be used to stop decisions from being taken, or to encourage good talent to enter government. The job that the health team did during COVID in KP was outstanding, and our objective had to be to save lives in a once in a century pandemic," he added.

The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sent a call up notice to Jhagra to in an inquiry against officials of the health department in procurement of goods for COVID-19.

"During the investigation it was revealed that you are in possession of evidence, information that relates to the commission of the offence. You are therefore directed to appear before the combined investigation team -III to record your statement regarding decisions taken by you related to COVID 19," stated a notice.