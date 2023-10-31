Noted Pashto literatus Laiq Zada passes away

A Pashto poet, author and literary figure, Laiq Zada Laiq gestures as he speaks during an event in this photograph released on June 19, 2023. — Facebook/Layaq Zada Layaq

PESHAWAR: A noted Pashto poet, author and literary figure, Laiq Zada Laiq, passed away on Monday in Peshawar at the age 64.

Family sources said he had been suffering from a serious heart ailment, which proved fatal and he breathed his last in a Peshawar hospital.His body was dispatched to his native village in Madyan in Swat district, where he would be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

A recipient of the Presidential Award “Pride of Performance”, Laiq Zada Laiq’s life was a testament to his literary prowess and dedication. He had authored an impressive collection of 38 books.

People from all walks of life had applauded his services for literature and culture and as station director of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar.Literati said his death had created a void in the literary world, but his words and works would continue to inspire generations to come.

The government had awarded him several awards, including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and others in recognition of his exceptional literary achievements and cultural contribution.