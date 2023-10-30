Residents protest gas loadshedding

A flame on a stove can be seen lit with blue fire. — AFP/File

BANNU: The elders of Bannu City Ittehad on Sunday threatened to launch a protest movement against the natural gas loadshedding and illegal connections provided to the residents.

Speaking at a meeting and later talking to reporters, Bannu City Ittehad president Dr Abdur Rauf Qureshi, chairman Muhammad Alam Khan and others said that thousands of illegal gas connections had been provided to blue-eyed persons.

They said that gas connections were provided in return for the thousands of bribes despite a ban on the same while women at homes were faced greater hardships due to loadshedding to cook food.

They said that children were going to schools and colleges without breakfast, alleging that officials of the local office of the gas department were involved in corrupt practices.

The speakers demanded the relevant high-ups to transfer the staff or else they would launch a protest movement against them.Meanwhile, Pakhtun-khwa Lawyers’ Forum president Shaib Khan Sadozai advocate has said that the shifting of the passport office to Bannu Township had created more hardships for the local residents.He said that the office should be shifted to Bannu City to facilitate the people.