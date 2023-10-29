Ex-minister says PPP top brass must end rifts

Pakistan People’s Party central leader and former minister Lal Muhammad Khan. — NA website/File

BATKHELA: Pakistan People’s Party central leader and former minister Lal Muhammad Khan on Saturday asked the PPP top brass to take notice of the internal rifts in the party.

“I can give a written statement that PPP will not win even five seats in the upcoming general elections if the differences among leaders of party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter were not resolved forthwith,” he said while speaking at a press conference at his residence.

He said that all the politicians were responsible for the sorry state of affairs of the country as they had always made tall claims during electioneering but then reneged on pledges.

The PPP stalwart said that masses did not trust politicians because of their duplicity and dishonesty and they were now looking for alternate solutions.

He said that severe differences prevailed in the party ranks in Malakand division, which will affect the overall situation for the PPP in the upcoming elections.

“I am ready to play an active role to end the differences but the party top leadership must come forward to take local leaders into confidence for the sake of strengthening the PPP at grassroots level,” Lal Muhammad said, adding that if elections were held in the prevailing circumstances a politician (Imran Khan) will not accept results.

He said it was not in the interest of people and country to keep a political party out of the elections arena.