MoU renewed to promote geological research

This aerial view shows the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore released on November 12, 2020. — Facebook/University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore

LAHORE: In a significant development for the Geological Engineering Department at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, an MoU for academic collaboration was officially renewed on Saturday.

According to a press release, the MoU that is vital to fostering excellence in the field of geological engineering has been ceremoniously handed over to the Vice-Chancellor of UET. The MoU, which was the result of a successful collaboration between UET Lahore and an esteemed partner, has been the catalyst for enhancing the department's standing and facilitating valuable interactions in the realm of geological sciences. Dr Hafiz M Awais Rashid, a dedicated faculty member at UET Lahore serving as the coordinator for this collaboration, officially presented the renewed MoU to the Vice-Chancellor.

The event was attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Earth Sciences and Engineering (FESE), the Chairman of the department, the Registrar, and other faculty members. This handing over of the MoU is a symbolic act of preserving the heritage of collaboration while also setting the stage for a future filled with academic and professional achievements in geological engineering.