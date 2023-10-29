NED varsity’s contribution to education, national development highlighted

A screengrab shows a grand ceremony marking NED University's 2023 Convocation in Karachi on October 28, 2023. — YouTube/NED University of Engineering and Technology

In a grand ceremony marking its 2023 Convocation, which was also its 32nd, the NED University celebrated the achievements of its graduates on Saturday at the main campus of the university.

In the graduation ceremony, 17 PhD scholars were awarded their degrees, while 2,227 bachelors and 993 masters students were also given their degrees who are ready to step in the professional fields.

Chancellor of Universities and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Mqbool Baqar, Consul General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Tafheer, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Registrar Syed Ghaznfar Hussain attended the convocation ceremony.

Tessori acknowledged the significance of the NED University and its contributions to educational and national development. He commended the institution for providing quality education and propelling the nation forward. The NED University, he said, is known as a powerhouse in the field of engineering and has been excelling in academic and technological domains.

He stressed the need to provide opportunities to aspiring students and acknowledged the university’s unique position in the realm of technology. He urged the youth to recognize their role as the future of the country and to make their mark on society.

He emphasized that by keeping their horizons open and expanding their capabilities, they could contribute significantly to the betterment of their country.

The caretaker chief minister said that a student’s success is a testament to the efforts of the institution, teachers, and parents. He appreciated the dedication and hard work put forth by the students and encouraged them to make the most of their association with their university.

The NED alumni, he said, were spread across the world and performing professional work with distinction and excellence in their respective sectors of performance.

The CM said he was impressed to see the spread-out range of disciplines offered at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. “I must say, NED is keeping abreast with the latest knowledge trends that are being followed at the global and national level,” he said.

Justice Baqar said that it was more encouraging to learn that many talents in Pakistan and across the world were alumni of this institution.” He added that he had been informed that the NED celebrated its centennial in 2021-22 where many assorted alumni participated from across the world, he said.

He extended his heartfelt felicitations to all the graduating young people and hoped that the passing-out students would conquer the world outside, making their parents, alma mater and the nation proud.

Earlier, the CM distributed degrees among the position holders and congratulated them and their parents and wished them the best prospects in their future.

Consul General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat congratulated the graduates and appreciated the significance of Convocation Day. He stressed that it was a day that represented the culmination of parents’ and teachers’ hard work.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi expressed his delight at the achievements of the 17 PhD scholars, who were awarded their degrees. He appreciated the dedication of these scholars and noted that they are the first graduates in computer science. He emphasized that this new academic venture would contribute to the advancement of education and technology.