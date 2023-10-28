Tauqeer Shah quits as PM’s aide to join WB

Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah. The News Flie

ISLAMABAD: Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah has stepped down from the position of the caretaker prime minister’s principal secretary.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has accepted his resignation and the Establishment Division has issued the notification of the approval of the resignation.

Dr Shah is a retired Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services. He retired on December 25 last year and then got a one-year contract.

According to sources, he tendered his resignation due to his new role in the World Bank as an executive director. He will assume his new responsibilities on November 1 as the outgoing executive director is set to complete his term on October 31.

Senior bureaucracy has started lobbying for the key post of PM’s principal secretary.

According to sources, the names of Finance Secretary Imdad Ullah, Secretary Economic Affairs Dr Kazim Niaz and Secretary Housing & Works Shehzad Khan Bangash are under consideration for the coveted post.

The Establishment Division will send a summary containing three names to the prime minister, and after the approval of the prime minister, the new principal secretary will be appointed.