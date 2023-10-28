PIFD observes Oct 27 as Black Day

Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) observed October 27 as a Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).. Facebook/PIFDlahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) observed October 27 as a Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In this context, PIFD organised a walk and speech competition. The purpose of these activities was to highlight the brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. PIFD Vice Chancellor, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, management, faculty and students participated in the walk. The participants were carrying flags and chanted slogans in the favour of oppressed Kashmiris. In the end, the Vice Chancellor also distributed cash prizes and certificates among winners and participants of the speech competition.