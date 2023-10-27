CDWP okays projects worth over Rs71.8bn

Planning Commission officials chairing a meeting in this screengrab taken from a video released on September 8, 2023. — X/@PlanComPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Thursday approved and recommended seven development projects with a total budget of Rs71.8 billion.

During the meeting, five development projects with a combined cost of Rs11.7 billion were granted approval, while two projects with a total budget of Rs60 billion were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Planning, members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions. These approved projects span a range of sectors, including climate change, health, education, energy, and road infrastructure development.

The approved projects are as follows: “Strengthening the Technical Capacities of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination”: This project, with a budget of Rs316.71 million, aims to align Pakistan’s climate change agenda with its national development priorities and enhance coordination at all levels. It is planned to be included in the Pakistan Hydromet and Climate Services Project (PHCSP) portfolio, funded by the World Bank through the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

“Establishment of the Directorate General of Religious Education (4th Revised)”: This project, with a budget of Rs1,253.420 million, mandates that all religious educational institutions (Deeni Madaris) register with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT). The ministry will be the sole authority in Pakistan for collecting data and information regarding these institutions. Non-compliance with registration requirements will result in the suspension of operations, and institutions failing to meet the terms and conditions of registration may have their status canceled. Registered Deeni Madaris will also receive assistance in opening bank accounts and seeking affiliation with educational boards.

“Refugees and Host Communities Regional Sub-Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component”: This project, with a budget of Rs33 billion, is under consideration by ECNEC and focuses on improving access to primary and secondary education, particularly for girls. It includes the transformation of primary schools into middle schools and the upgrading of middle schools to high schools.

“Installation of Wide Area Monitoring System (WAMS) for the NTDC Power Network (Pilot Project)”: With a budget of Rs1,349.420 million, this project, funded by a World Bank loan, has received approval from CDWP. It will be implemented in Jamshoro, Kashmore, Matiari, and Tharparkar.

“Infrastructure Rehabilitation Resilience Enhancement Post-Flood 2022 (Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Health Facilities Damaged by Flood 2022)”: This project, with a budget of Rs1.6 billion, is focused on rehabilitating and reconstructing health facilities damaged by the 2022 floods.

“Peshawar Northern Bypass, 32.2 km (PC-I 3rd Revised)”: With a budget of Rs27,051.680 million, this project has been recommended by CDWP to ECNEC. It will be financed through PSDP and involves the construction of a 4-lane, 32.20-kilometre bypass with service roads and lined drains for improved infrastructure connectivity.