Syrian army shelling kills six children in rebel bastion

BEIRUT: Syrian army shelling on Sunday in the country´s rebel-held northwest killed six children, four from the same family, a war monitor reported.
“Regime ground forces” shelled Qarqor in the Idlib rebel bastion, hitting near a house and killing “six children, four of them from one family”, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by al-Qaeda´s former Syria branch. HTS is considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the United States and United Nations.
The group and allied factions later on Sunday attacked regime positions in response to the shelling, said the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria. Civil war erupted in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad´s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011. The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions after spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militias and jihadists.
US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures´ "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL...
Police set a perimeter at the site of a shooting incident in the Ieperlaan — Boulevard d’Ypres, in Brussels, on...
Indonesia´s defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto. — AFP/File JAKARTA: Indonesia´s defence...
A citizen waves a Kyrgyz flag during a rally in Bishkek, October 14, 2020. — AFPBISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan...
A picture shows a damaged house following reported Russian air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city on...
Aerial view of stranded boats and floating boats at Puraquequara Lake in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil. —...