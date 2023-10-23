Perishable items’ rates cut, but not implemented

A vegetable seller can be seen interacting with a customer amid heightened inflation in Pakistan. — AFP/File

LAHORE:The prices of some seasonal vegetables were reduced this week in the official rate lists only but no impact was seen on the consumer prices as the sellers didn’t follow the price list.

The administration has also failed to enforce the reduced rates as well. The officials in Badami Bagh vegetables and fruits market said that the rates were only reduced in the list. However, the prices remained high in the Mandi as well as it reflected at the retail levels. They questioned that price fixation mechanism in the vegetable market creates the distortions in the official rate lists and consumer charged prices which is always substantial. They believed that if proper rate lists are issued then the issue of overcharging and rate lists implementation is minimised and people get perishable at official rates.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs296-307 per kg, sold at Rs330-370 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs461 per kg, and sold at Rs480-900 per kg. The price of potato sugar-free A-grade increased, fixed at Rs87-92 per kg, sold at Rs130-140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, C-grade fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, mixed sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade fixed at Rs77-82 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs430-450, sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

The price of ginger Thai reduced by Rs380 per kg, fixed at Rs780-800 per kg, sold at Rs1,000 per kg, garlic Indonesia by Rs280 per kg, fixed at Rs600-620 per kg, sold at Rs800 per kg.

Zucchini local reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, and Zucchini long was fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, both sold at Rs120-140 per kg. The price of lemon China gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Ladyfinger price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Pumpkin price reduced by Rs10, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Turnip price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Pea price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs420-440 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs300-320 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs30 per bundle. Beans price was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs70-125 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs75-205 per kg, sold at Rs130-300 per kg.

The price of banana A-category reduced by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Grapes Gola price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Sunderkhani fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Grapes toofi was fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Pomegranate danaydar price increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Pomegranate kandahri reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs180-400 per kg, Pomegranate bedana declined by Rs145 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, sold at Rs600-700.

Guava price fixed at Rs90-140 per kg, sold at Rs120-200 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs74-78 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs18-20 per piece, sold at Rs25-30 per piece. Persimmon rate fixed at Rs100-150 per kg, sold at Rs130-200 per kg.