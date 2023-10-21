Pandya out of India’s clash with NZ

NEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India´s World Cup clash with New Zealand after suffering an injury in the win over Bangladesh, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.
Pandya twisted his ankle on Thursday just three balls into his stint as first change in the ninth over, after being hit for consecutive boundaries by Liton Das.
Following prolonged on-field treatment, he tried running in to bowl but could only hobble towards the crease and eventually limped off the field. Board of Control for Cricket in India boss Jay Shah said Pandya would not fly to Dharamsala for Sunday´s match with the Kiwis.
He would instead “join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England” for their next match on the following Sunday, Shah said in a statement.
