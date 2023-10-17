IGP holds meeting to review police performance

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The News/File

Islamabad: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has assessed the performance of all divisions and issued directives to improve their recital further, during a meeting at Central Police Officer, a assessed the performance of all divisions and issued directives to improve their performance further, a police spokesman said.

Senior police officers from all divisions of Islamabad Capital Police were present at the occasion. The meeting emphasised the effective use of the ICT-15 application by all officers and officials, effectively in fulfilling their official duties. Directives were given to strengthen the security of all important government offices and installations. Special directions were issued to SSP Operations, to improve the standard and effectiveness of Operations division by appointing officers skilled in investigation matters.

Those police officers and officials who have been suspended should not be sent for training courses. Directions were also given to reduce delays in case processing due to SoPs. He said that false complaints should not only be discouraged but their root causes should also be addressed. He issued directions to enhance the role of alternative dispute resolution centres in resolving public issues at police stations levels.

All officers were directed to curb car and motorcycle theft and smuggling within their jurisdiction, or to submit their reports on all matters within three days to the Central Police Office regarding their performance.