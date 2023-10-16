Massive JI rally expresses solidarity with Palestinians

A large number of Jamat-e-Islami supporters can be seen during a Pro-Palestine rally in Karachi's Sharae Faisal on October 15, 2023. — Facebook/Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan

KARACHI: Thousands of people marched on Sharae Faisal on Sunday to express solidarity with the people and freedom fighters of Palestine against the brutalities of Israel, demanding the Muslim rulers to play their due role.

People from all walks of life participated in the march taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami, Karachi, on both sides of the road. One of the two sides was dedicated for women.

Despite weather and other issues, a large number of women and children participated in the march to express solidarity with Palestinians. JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq delivered the keynote address.

Speaking on the occasion, Siraj said that Gaza has become unbeatable. He said the defeat of Israel and the United States is imminent as the Palestinian mothers teach their sons the lesson of martyrdom.

He warned the global community of the third world war if naked Israeli aggression was not controlled. He said the JI would announce Al Aqsa Storm and besiege the US embassy if the US president supports Israel. He further said that 10 million petitions will be filed before the United Nations against the Israeli brutalities.

The JI Ameer demanded the chief of army staff to follow the footprints of Salahuddin Ayubi and Mahmood Ghaznavi.

He appealed to the participants to boycott Israeli products and asked the participants to spread the word.

Siraj also demanded the Muslim world to play its due role instead of waiting for massive loss of lives and properties in Gaza. He also welcomed the mutual contacts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran in this regard.

He said that at this crucial time, some quarters have started talking about the economy.

JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti in his address drew the attention of Muslim world to its obligations. He paid a rich tribute to the participants of the march.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar for talking about the two-state solution of the issue and said that anyone who talks in favour of the two-state theory is a traitor of the Muslim world.