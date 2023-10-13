Pakistan values ties with Qatar: Gen Asim

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lt-Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Thursday appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
Gen Salem called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir here at the GHQ. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.
The COAS said Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhancing defence and security cooperation with the Qatar Armed Forces. The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
