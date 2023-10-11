Hailstorm damages crops in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The overnight hailstorm followed by heavy downpour damaged crops and killed some cattle in Loey Shalman. The residents said heavy downpour and hailstorm started last night in Sheenpokh which continued for half an hour. They said that many goats were killed by the hailstorm besides damaging the crops.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 39 persons on the charges of gambling and took them to Landikotal Police Station. Also, Shinwari Welfare Organization president Aslam Shinwari told a press conference that they were going to arrange a collective wedding ceremony of 20 couples in Landikotal next week. He said necessary home appliances would be provided to the couples.