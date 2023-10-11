Hailstorm damages crops in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The overnight hailstorm followed by heavy downpour damaged crops and killed some cattle in Loey Shalman. The residents said heavy downpour and hailstorm started last night in Sheenpokh which continued for half an hour. They said that many goats were killed by the hailstorm besides damaging the crops.
Meanwhile, the police arrested 39 persons on the charges of gambling and took them to Landikotal Police Station. Also, Shinwari Welfare Organization president Aslam Shinwari told a press conference that they were going to arrange a collective wedding ceremony of 20 couples in Landikotal next week. He said necessary home appliances would be provided to the couples.
WANA: A na’at and qirat competition was arranged for the madrassa students here.Sports Officer Noorullah Wazir and...
PESHAWAR: Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said his organisation was providing free treatment to...
JAMRUD: The Fata Qaumi Jirga staged a protest rally at the Jamrud Bazaar on Tuesday to condemn the Israeli aggression...
MINGORA: The police arrested an activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for allegedly carrying hashish in the...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to PM for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Minister of State, Mushaal Hussein Mullick...
PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Energy and Power Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Tuesday said the...