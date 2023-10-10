PNCA unveils breathtaking wildlife art exhibition: A celebration of nature’s beauty, conservation

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has set the stage for a visual feast that celebrates the splendour of Pakistan's wildlife and underscores the importance of its conservation. On Monday, the PNCA proudly inaugurated a captivating wildlife art exhibition at their prestigious venue, Gallery no. 5, featuring the remarkable talents of two self-taught wildlife artists, Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi.

This extraordinary exhibition was graced by the presence of Jamal Shah, the Minister of National Heritage & Culture Division, who, alongside Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, officially opened the event. Minister Jamal Shah expressed his pride in showcasing the stunning artistry of Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi, stating that their artworks beautifully convey the essence of how animals should be treated, fostering a deep connection between humanity and nature.

Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi, both deeply passionate about wildlife and conservation, have transformed their childhood memories of hunting and trekking with their father into hyper-realistic paintings. These paintings not only captivate the senses but also draw attention to the fragile harmony between humanity and nature, emphasising the need for wildlife preservation in Pakistan.

The exhibition, which features artworks rendered in oils and watercolours, encapsulates the essence of freedom from spatial constraints, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich biodiversity of Pakistan. It serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for wildlife preservation in the country.

Art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike will have the opportunity to appreciate the masterpieces created by these talented artists, as the exhibition will remain on display until Sunday, October 15th, 2023. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit Gallery no. 5 at PNCA and witness the beauty of Pakistan's wildlife brought to life through the incredible artistry of Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi. Don't miss this unique chance to experience the awe-inspiring world of Pakistan's wildlife through their artistic lens.