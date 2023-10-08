Pakistan Post to mark World Post Day tomorrow

Islamabad: The Directorate General Pakistan Post would hold a flag hoisting ceremony here Monday to mark the World Post Day.
The World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 every year to commemorate and celebrate the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874. Similar ceremonies would also be held in the offices of the Postmasters General, Unit Offices and GPOs across the country. The theme of the World Post Day this year is ‘Together for trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future.’
