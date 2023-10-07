Technological policing crucial for crime control: IGP

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that modern technology plays a key role in crime prevention and swift identification of suspects in various cases.

During his visit to Mardan, the provincial police chief inaugurated several facilities, including a Command and Control Center at the Saddar Police Station, an office of the SP for the newly established division in Mardan city, a Resource Management Center in police lines, and the Ababeel Force.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salman, District Police Officer (DPO) Najibur Rehman and other officials were also present on the occasion.Speaking to media persons, Akhtar Hayat the Command and Control Center, equipped with two hundred cameras, would oversee the entire city. He said the project was a significant initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and similar command and control systems had already been initiated in DI Khan, Haripur, Kohat, and Nowshera districts.

He further said that modern cameras had been strategically placed at 34 of the city’s busiest intersections, adding that the system would contribute significantly to crime reduction in the city.Discussing the newly established Ababeel Force, he said that it would comprise over 50 motorcycles tasked with patrolling bustling markets.

The Ababeel Force’s jurisdiction will extend beyond Mardan city to encompass areas like Takhtbhai, Shahbaz Garhi, and Shergarh Bazaar in due course, he said.The top cop said the Resource Management Center had digitised records of police uniforms and other equipment to streamline resource allocation and management.