Role of social workers lauded at blood donation camp

BATKHELA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan on Thursday lauded the role of social workers in building a better society and said the morale of community workers should be boosted.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Ala Dhand Dherai Blood Donation Camp. Besides the additional deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan and area elders Fazal Naeem Khan, Jamal Khan, Col (r.) Abrar Hussain Yusufzai, Mufti Zia-ul-Islam, Dr Hazir Muhammad, and Tariq Bacha also spoke on the occasion.

“In Islam, there are two rights: the rights of Allah and the rights of His servants. The rights of Allah are fulfilled by our connection with Him, and the rights of His servants are fulfilled by serving His people. Those who fulfill the rights of Allah’s servants are very close to Allah, as He mentions in the Holy Quran that ‘I can forgive My rights, but I can’t forgive the rights of My servants,’” he added.

He further stated that people should not become obstacles in each other’s paths and should not hinder one another’s progress.“Instead, we should work together to serve the less fortunate and deserving members of society because it is our collective responsibility,” he added.