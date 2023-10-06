Role of social workers lauded at blood donation camp

BATKHELA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan on Thursday lauded the role of social workers in building a better society and said the morale of community workers should be boosted.
He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Ala Dhand Dherai Blood Donation Camp. Besides the additional deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan and area elders Fazal Naeem Khan, Jamal Khan, Col (r.) Abrar Hussain Yusufzai, Mufti Zia-ul-Islam, Dr Hazir Muhammad, and Tariq Bacha also spoke on the occasion.
“In Islam, there are two rights: the rights of Allah and the rights of His servants. The rights of Allah are fulfilled by our connection with Him, and the rights of His servants are fulfilled by serving His people. Those who fulfill the rights of Allah’s servants are very close to Allah, as He mentions in the Holy Quran that ‘I can forgive My rights, but I can’t forgive the rights of My servants,’” he added.
He further stated that people should not become obstacles in each other’s paths and should not hinder one another’s progress.“Instead, we should work together to serve the less fortunate and deserving members of society because it is our collective responsibility,” he added.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University ’s Quality Enhancement Cell organised a two-day workshop for affiliated...
PESHAWAR: The rights of the minorities were underlined at a Seerat-ul-Nabi conference organized here on Thursday.The...
NOWSHERA: A baby boy abducted from his home in Misri Banda in Nowshera district on Thursday.Abdur Rashid, a resident...
MINGORA: The police and security forces conducted a joint search and strike operation in Qadirabad and Malam Jabba in...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed robbers shot and injured a youth at the diesel agency and decamped with Rs0.4 million...
BAKHELA: A man and his son were killed when their rivals allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on a moving car in...