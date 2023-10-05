12th National Rescue Challenge inaugurated

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday officially inaugurated the 12th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), Lahore.

The significant event aimed to improve the coordination and establish uniform standards for the emergency services throughout the country. It will continue for three days, from 4 to 6 October 2023, and 19 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in six different challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer Secretary ESD welcomed 19 participating teams from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Elite Police, Universities, NGOs and Volunteers Rescue Teams in 12th National Rescue Challenge. He wished them good luck and said that the Rescue Challenge will enhance professional competencies of rescuers to cope with emergencies and disaster through healthy competition. It would also enhance coordination and professional capacity of Emergency Services of all provinces of the country. The three-day NRC 2023 has been organised in the light of commonly faced challenges by the emergency services during response to medical emergencies, fire and rescue operations, water rescue and other complex emergencies across Pakistan. Secretary, ESD visited different events of the Challenge like Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge. The Registrar, Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid briefed them that all these competitions would be evaluated by senior instructors/ experts in accordance with world standards of emergency response by giving difficult emergency situations to respond effectively.