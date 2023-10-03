PHC moved against PTI leader’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The family of a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Irfan Saleem, has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against his arrest despite the fact that he had been granted bail.

Rashid Saleem, the brother of Irfan Saleem, in the application asked the PHC chief justice to take notice of the arrest. The PTI leader was arrested the other day and later shifted to the Timergara Prison.

According to Ali Zaman Advocate, general secretary of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, the chief justice reportedly expressed his anger over the arrest and directed the deputy commissioner and other relevant officials to appear before the court and explain their position as to why Irfan Saleem was arrested.