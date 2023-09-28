Wanted terrorist killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and the Counter Terrorism-Department officials killed a wanted terrorist in an intelligence-based operation in Takora area in Kulachi tehsil here on Wednesday.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in which they killed a wanted terrorist Samiullah. During the operation, the terrorist opened fire on the police upon seeing the cops, who also took positions and returned the fire.