Man who shot dead two car panel ‘thieves’ arrested

Police have claimed to solve the mystery behind the killings of two young men of Afghan origin in North Nazimabad by arresting an individual who fired shots at them.

The Afghan nationals, Ehsanullah and Nasrullah, aged between 20 to 25, were shot dead near the Shipowners’ Government College within the remits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station on September 19.

According to police, CCTV footage obtained from the area indicated that the deceased persons along with their accomplice, who managed to escape unhurt, were stealing the panel of a car. Acting on a tip-off, investigators arrested the fugitive suspect, Bilal, who revealed that his companions were shot dead by a resident of the neighbourhood who raised the alarm over them committing the theft.

Based on this information, police took into custody the alleged shooter Farooq. He admitted to firing at the suspects with his licensed pistol from the terrace of his house. Police seized the weapon used in the killings, and further investigations into the case are underway.