Prime suspect surrenders in Fatima murder case

SUKKUR: Hina Shah, a fugitive and one of the prime suspects in the murder of minor maid, Fatima Furriro, surrendered to the police on Tuesday.

SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro confirmed the arrest of Hina Shah, the wife of Pir Asad Shah.

He said that she surrendered herself due to persistent police raids and was taken to the women’s police station in Khairpur, will appear before the court for a remand today (Wednesday) in ATC, Khairpur. In the murder case of Fatima Furriro, Hina Shah was granted protective bail by the Sindh High Court bench at Sukkur for seven days but she did not join the trial court then and was declared absconder by the Khairpur police. Despite conducting numerous raids in various localities, the police were unable to apprehend the culprit.Meanwhile, Sindh High Court Divisional Bench Hyderabad rejected the surety bond submitted by Fayyaz Shah and ordered to produce him in the trial court.